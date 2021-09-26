Klaytn Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $108.18 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00103766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,458.09 or 0.99521838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.73 or 0.07041338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00755067 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,681,256,243 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,950,110 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

