BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $129,373.74 and approximately $297.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

