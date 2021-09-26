AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,884. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.94 million, a P/E ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.