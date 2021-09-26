Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ERIC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

