Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,561,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,565. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

