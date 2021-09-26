ANON Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $42,797.49 and $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103447 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

