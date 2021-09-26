Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report $10.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Latch.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $6,135,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $908,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $35,233,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $758,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 668,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,634. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

