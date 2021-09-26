$1.66 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.70. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,678. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

