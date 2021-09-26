Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NOW reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,778. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $820.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.08.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.