Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

