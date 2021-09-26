ZrCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $69,902.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.03 or 1.00042846 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.47 or 0.07107769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00756855 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.