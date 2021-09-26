Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HITI shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,710. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

