Vidya Reaches Market Cap of $7.68 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $122,815.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00131478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.