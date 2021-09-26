$92.44 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce sales of $92.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $383.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.80 million to $389.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $365.44 million, with estimates ranging from $359.11 million to $370.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 266,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.