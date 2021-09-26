Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 327,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

