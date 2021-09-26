Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.82 Million

Brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $85.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $338.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 220,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,943. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

