Signata Price Up 26.1% This Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Signata has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $366,959.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00131478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043890 BTC.

About Signata

SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,458,281 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

