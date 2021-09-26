CACHE Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $192,774.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.33 or 0.00130266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $192,774.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043937 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.