National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $501.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.60 million and the highest is $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

EYE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 246,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,370. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

