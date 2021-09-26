$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million.

Several research firms have commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,744. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

