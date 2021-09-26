$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million.

Several research firms have commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,744. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

