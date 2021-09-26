$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.79. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. 763,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

