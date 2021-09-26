Chimpion (BNANA) Market Capitalization Hits $80.90 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $80.90 million and $836,007.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

