Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $2.57. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $16.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

