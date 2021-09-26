Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

