CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 1,958,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.