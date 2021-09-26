$8.20 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $8.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $8.84 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $25.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 12,236,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,725,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

