Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $6.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,745,373. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

