Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $972,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,425.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,418.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,353.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.