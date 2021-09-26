Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $55.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,282.87 or 1.00017465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00817486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00377302 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00263175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,399,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

