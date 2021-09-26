Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.20

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $11,167.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00257214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00121575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00155911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,520,127 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

