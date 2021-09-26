0xcert Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $799,564.49 and $103,533.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

