Zloadr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $702.00 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 87.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Zloadr has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $702.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 91.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

