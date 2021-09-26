Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $22.89

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 326,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Analysts expect that Funko will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 25,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,026 shares of company stock worth $11,427,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Funko by 94,425.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 16.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

