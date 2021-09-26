Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camping World by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 675,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,482. Camping World has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.