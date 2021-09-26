Rentberry Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $310,318.82 and $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

