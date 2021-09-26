OKCash Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $842,016.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,193.20 or 0.99939097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002359 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,310,709 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

