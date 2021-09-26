Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $206.69 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $206.69 million and approximately $344,850.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,475,630,576 coins and its circulating supply is 4,820,343,039 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

