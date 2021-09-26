-$0.23 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,029. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

