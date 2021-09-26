Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post $39.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KINS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

