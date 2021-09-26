Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €611.89

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €611.89 ($719.87).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €5.00 ($5.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €875.00 ($1,029.41). 13,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €917.58 and its 200-day moving average is €791.22. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

