Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PBA remained flat at $$31.44 during trading on Tuesday. 999,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

