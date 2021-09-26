Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TLPFY traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $149.70 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

