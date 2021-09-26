Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. 435,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

