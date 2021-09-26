$84.60 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $84.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $331.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $333.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $377.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $379.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,465. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.