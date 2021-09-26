Brokerages Set H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target at $31.34

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HLUYY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

