Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.38. 237,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,021. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.