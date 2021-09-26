Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

