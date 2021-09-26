Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

