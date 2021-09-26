BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.03. 244,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$2.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.65. The company has a market cap of C$629.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

