Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 3.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $82,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 74.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 34.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,491.35. 297,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,494. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,290.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

