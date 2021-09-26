Phala.Network (PHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044199 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

